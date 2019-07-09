English
    Vijay To Offer A Special Treat For His Fans Through Bigil; A Dream Come True Moment For Everyone!

    By
    |

    Apart from being a fantastic actor, Vijay is also a very good singer, who has a very unique and sweet voice that could pull off any kinds of song with ease. The actor has given numerous hits as a singer as well and the Tamil audiences do hold a special liking towards all of the songs that he has sung so far.

    In most of the recent movies of Vijay, the actor made it a point to sing at least a song. However, in the past two movies, the audiences didn't get that special treat. Bigil, the Atlee directorial will be Vijay's next big film to release in theatres and the movie assures a song treat from none other than Vijay.

    Vijay To Offer A Special Treat For His Fans Through Bigil; A Dream Come True Moment For Everyone!

    Team Bigil revealed this breaking update to the audiences on Monday (July 08, 2019) 6 PM. The makers of the film thanked Vijay for granting his voice for one of the songs of the film. A tweet send out by Archana Kalpathi is read as "A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil". The team also has send out a picture taken during the recording session of this song.

    What is even more interesting is the fact that Vijay is singing an AR Rahman song for the first time. Even though the music maestro had set the tunes for a good number of films, it would be Bigil which would mark their association as a singer and a music composer.

    Well, every Vijay fan is sure to get a big treat through Bigil. When Vijay teams up with AR Rahman, a very special song number could be expected. Definitely, it is a dream come true moment for every fan of Thalapathy Vijay.

    VIJAY News

    Read more about: vijay ar rahman
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    Filmibeat

