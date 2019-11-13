Vijay To Team Up With Magizh Thirumeni For Thalapathy 65?

'Thalapathy' Vijay is basking in the glory of Bigil's humungous box office success and now, all eyes are on his upcoming flicks. While his next movie, being referred to as 'Thalapathy 64' is already on floors, a new report throws light on Vijay's film after the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. If the report that has come up is anything to go by, 'Thalapathy 65' will be helmed by talented filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who earlier directed flicks like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka' and 'Meaghamann'.

According to the report in DT Next, a source close to them has revealed that Vijay has already heard the script of the movie during a schedule break of Thalapathy 64. It has also been revealed that the upcoming movie will be high on action and the 'Kaavalan' actor is pretty impressed with the script. At the same time, the source has also added that the shoot of the film will commence after Thalapathy 64's release.

Reportedly, Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is expected to release in summer 2020. If the above-mentioned report is to be believed, Thalapathy 65's shoot might tentatively commence in June 2020. The report also adds that the makers are planning to release the film in 2021.

Going by this report, Thalapathy 65 will be the fifth directorial venture of Magizh. His previous venture was the Arun Vijay starrer 'Thadam', which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Meanwhile, the director has already committed his next project, which will be with Udayanidhi Stalin. Reportedly, the Thadam director is busy with the pre-production works of this movie. It is being said that he will start the works of Thalapathy 65 after completing the Udayanidhi Stalin movie. Meanwhile, Magizh is also making his debut as an actor with the 'Teddy', which features Arya in the lead role.

We will have to wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture regarding Thalapathy 65. Well, Magizh is well-known for his action thrillers that come with a unique narrative style. It would be great to see Vijay teaming up with him.