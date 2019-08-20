Vijay To Turn Director After Bigil And Thalapathy 64?

A New Phase

According to the report, Vijay is gearing up to step into a new phase with Bigil. The report suggests that he is giving his opinions to the writer and director on how the sequences should be and what the fans would expect from certain scenes, etc.

About Thalapathy 64

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Thalapathy 64, was at an interior place in Karnataka recently. According to the report, the writer-filmmaker visited the place to sit peacefully and write dialogues for Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the film is expected to begin on October 3, 2019.

What The Report Says

The report also adds that Vijay will sit with Lokesh Kanagaraj after the writer-director is done scripting the first draft and be involved in the discussions regarding the script post that.

Cancelling A Foreign Trip

Bigil has been scheduled for a release during the Deepavali season. Usually, Vijay goes for a vacation after the completion of his films. At the same time, the report also adds that Vijay may not go for a foreign tour with family after the completion of Bigil, since he may have to sit with Lokesh Kanagaraj for discussions regarding the script of Thalapathy 64.