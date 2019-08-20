Vijay To Turn Director After Bigil And Thalapathy 64?
Vijay fans are in a happy mood as their favourite superstar would offer them a special treat with Bigil, which will be hitting the screens later this year. It is common nowadays to see actors donning the hat of a director. Many actors would even suggest directors make changes in the script accordingly. However, one of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel, claims that Thalapathy Vijay is following a new path with Bigil by involving in the various stages of filming, including scripting and construction of sequences. This has led to particular speculation that Thalapathy Vijay is turning director with his upcoming two movies.
A New Phase
According to the report, Vijay is gearing up to step into a new phase with Bigil. The report suggests that he is giving his opinions to the writer and director on how the sequences should be and what the fans would expect from certain scenes, etc.
About Thalapathy 64
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Thalapathy 64, was at an interior place in Karnataka recently. According to the report, the writer-filmmaker visited the place to sit peacefully and write dialogues for Thalapathy 64. The shoot of the film is expected to begin on October 3, 2019.
What The Report Says
The report also adds that Vijay will sit with Lokesh Kanagaraj after the writer-director is done scripting the first draft and be involved in the discussions regarding the script post that.
Cancelling A Foreign Trip
Bigil has been scheduled for a release during the Deepavali season. Usually, Vijay goes for a vacation after the completion of his films. At the same time, the report also adds that Vijay may not go for a foreign tour with family after the completion of Bigil, since he may have to sit with Lokesh Kanagaraj for discussions regarding the script of Thalapathy 64.
Vijay is treading a new path and it needs to be seen whether he would don the hat of a director at a later part in his career. He is a man who knows the pulse of the audiences and the essentials required for a perfect entertainer.
(Source: Valai Pechu)