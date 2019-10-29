Vijay Unhappy With Bigil Producers For Opting Against A Direct Release?

Vijay, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, is in the limelight due to his latest release Bigil, which opened to a fantastic response at the box office on October 25. The movie, directed by talented filmmaker Atlee, clicked with the masses, which seems to have worked in its favour. Now, here is a big update about Bigil. According to a popular YouTube channel, Vijay is unhappy with Ags Entertainment for releasing the film in Tamil Nadu through the production/distribution company Screen Scene rather than going in for a 'direct release'.

Screen Scene acquired Bigil Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for Rs 72 crore, which created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. Vijay apparently feels that as the rights fetched a good price, Bigil might not reach break-even when all is said and done.

Bigil has reportedly grossed around Rs 75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office so far, giving Vijay fans a reason to rejoice. However, it remains to be seen if it's able to stay strong in the coming days as the buzz is that it might slow down once the initial hype dies down.

In case, you did not know, Bigil is a sports-drama that revolves around the exploits of a soccer coach while touching upon women empowerment. The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Actors Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of Bigil.

Meanwhile, with Bigil in theatres, Vijay is set to turn his attention to Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is likely to feature the mass hero in a new avatar while highlighting his comic timing.

The grapevine also suggests that Vijay might soon team up with ace filmmaker Shankar for Mudhalvan 2, a sequel to the 1999 release Mudhalvan. One is likely to get some clarity about this once the maverick director wraps up the eagerly awaited Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role.

Source: Valai Pechu

