    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Upset With Nayanthara For Not Attending Bigil Audio Launch?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Vijay and Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen space yet again in the film Bigil, which is buckling up for a release during the Deepavali season. Meanwhile, a report by a popular YouTube channel conveys that rumour has it that Vijay is upset with Nayanthara. According to the report, the Bigil actor is unhappy with the actress for not attending the movie's audio launch, which was held a couple of weeks ago.

      Vijay Upset With Nayanthara For Not Attending Bigil Audio Launch?

      However, it seems like these are just mere rumours since it is known to all that Nayanthara doesn't attend movie-related promotional events. This has been her policy since years and she has stayed away from the promotions of movies, starring herself in the lead role. She didn't attend the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer, in which she essays the leading lady.

      More importantly, Vijay had spoken highly about Nayanthara during the audio launch ceremony, which again counters the rumours that have been doing the rounds.

      Meanwhile, Bigil audio launch was a grand event, which was held at Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Along with Vijay, all the prominent cast and crew members of the film had attended the event. Vijay's speech during the event had gained widespread attention on social media. The programme was aired on Sun TV in the past week.

      Bigil has been directed by popular filmmaker Atlee and it is for the third time that Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a movie. Earlier, they had joined hands for films like Sivakasi (Nayanthara was seen in a special number) and Villu. Bigil is also the second film of director Atlee with Nayanthara. Raja Rani, the debut directorial venture of Atlee, had featured Nayanthara as the leading lady.

      (Source: Valai Pechu)

      More VIJAY News

      Read more about: vijay nayanthara bigil
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue