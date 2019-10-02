Vijay Upset With Nayanthara For Not Attending Bigil Audio Launch?

Vijay and Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen space yet again in the film Bigil, which is buckling up for a release during the Deepavali season. Meanwhile, a report by a popular YouTube channel conveys that rumour has it that Vijay is upset over Nayanthara. According to the report, Bigil actor is unhappy with the actress for not attending the Bigil audio launch, which was held a couple of weeks ago.

However, it seems like these are just mere reumours since it is known to all that Nayanthara doesn't attend movie-related promotional events. This has been her policy since years and she has stayed away from the promotions of movies, starring herself in the lead role. She didn't attend the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer in which she essays the leading lady.

More importantly, Vijay had spoken highly about Nayanthara during the audio launch ceremony, which again counters the rumours that have been doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Bigil audio launch was a grand event, which was held at Sairam College in Chennai. Along with Vijay, all the prominent cast & crew members of the film had attended the event. Vijay's speech during the event had gained widespread attention on social media. The programme was aired on Sun TV in the past week.

Bigil has been directed by popular film-maker Atlee and it is for the third time that Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a movie. Earlier, they had joined hands for films like Sivakashi and Villu. Bigil is also the second film of director Atlee with Nayanthara. Raja Rani, the debut directorial venture of Atlee, had featured Nayanthara as the leading lady.

(Source: Valai Pechu)