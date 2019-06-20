English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vijay Vs Ajith Fans War Turns Dirty, But Finally Gets A Positive Twist!

    By Staff
    |

    Vijay and Ajith, two of the most lovable stars of the South Indian cinema, do share mutual respect and admiration between themselves. However, their fans have often been at loggerheads with fan wars often ruling the roost in the online world. Many a times we have seen Vijay and Ajith fans opting for the war of words, especially on Twitter. Most recently, there occured such a Twitter war between Vijay and Ajith fans. However, unlike the previous instances, this time the war has indeed culminated in a very positive manner, which definitely is a pleasing sight. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    When It Started?

    It was yesterday that an official update regarding Vijay's next movie Thalapathy 63 had come out in online circuits. Ever since the update came out, hashtags corresponding to Vijay's birthday and Thalapathy 63 were trending.

    The Shocking Hashtags

    However, after some time, another hashtag was trenidng on Twitter, which left everyone in a state of shock. A very demeaning hashtag #June22VijayDeathDay appeared on Twitter, which was indeed a saddening sight.

    What They Asked?

    It was said to be done by some of the fans on Ajith and this definitely left Vijay fans disappointed. Amidst the degrading hashtag, Vijay fans went on to quote the dialogue mouthed by none other than Thala Ajith from his recent movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

    The Response

    However, some of the Vijay fans took the best route and showed the right way forward. After some time, the Vijay fans created a hashtag named #LongLiveAjithSir, showing their respect towards Thala Ajith. The hashtag turned out to be a huge hit and is still trending.

    Ignore Negativity

    Well, this hashtag indeed turned out to be kind of an eye-opener for all those who have been involving in fan fights. Fans of Vijay and Ajith called an end to the Twitter war by tweeting with #IgnoreNegativity. #LongLiveThalapathy is also trending now. Definitely, a very positive end to fan fight by showing mutual respect between the fans.

    More VIJAY News

    Read more about: vijay ajith
    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue