Vijay Vs Ajith Fans War Turns Dirty, But Finally Gets A Positive Twist!

When It Started?

It was yesterday that an official update regarding Vijay's next movie Thalapathy 63 had come out in online circuits. Ever since the update came out, hashtags corresponding to Vijay's birthday and Thalapathy 63 were trending.

The Shocking Hashtags

However, after some time, another hashtag was trenidng on Twitter, which left everyone in a state of shock. A very demeaning hashtag #June22VijayDeathDay appeared on Twitter, which was indeed a saddening sight.

What They Asked?

It was said to be done by some of the fans on Ajith and this definitely left Vijay fans disappointed. Amidst the degrading hashtag, Vijay fans went on to quote the dialogue mouthed by none other than Thala Ajith from his recent movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

#LongLiveAjithSir trending now - Lovely initiative by #Vijay fans. Keep it up, say no to hatred and negativity! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 20, 2019

The Response

However, some of the Vijay fans took the best route and showed the right way forward. After some time, the Vijay fans created a hashtag named #LongLiveAjithSir, showing their respect towards Thala Ajith. The hashtag turned out to be a huge hit and is still trending.

Ignore Negativity

Well, this hashtag indeed turned out to be kind of an eye-opener for all those who have been involving in fan fights. Fans of Vijay and Ajith called an end to the Twitter war by tweeting with #IgnoreNegativity. #LongLiveThalapathy is also trending now. Definitely, a very positive end to fan fight by showing mutual respect between the fans.