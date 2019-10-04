Vijay Vs Vijay Sethupathi Box Office Clash This Deepavali?

While it has been confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be pitted opposite Vijay in the upcoming film Thalapathy 64, some reports reveal that these two stars will have an interesting clash at the box office soon. If reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi's next film Sangathamizhan might hit theatres during the Deepavali season. Interestingly, Vijay's Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee, has been scheduled to hit theatres as a Deepavali release.

Earlier, it was reported that Sangathamizhan might release on October 4, 2019, but the film couldn't come on that date since a decision on the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were yet to be made. The trailer of Sangathamizhan had hit online circuits a week ago and it revealed that the Vijay Sethupathi starrer will be releasing in October.

Now, a report claims that Sangathamizhan might get ready as a Deepavali release. Sangathamizhan, has been directed by Vijay Chander and the film promises to be a thorough entertainer. As of now, Karthi's Kaithi has also been scheduled to release during the same season. At the same time, the makers of Bigil and Kaithi are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release dates of these films.

Well, if Sangathamizhan opts to be a Deepavali release, three big Tamil movies would join the box office race and it would be an exciting contest to watch out for. More importantly, all these three movies will have a connect with Thalapathy 64, the upcoming venture of Vijay after Bigil.

Kaithi, the Karthi starrer has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is helming Thalapathy 64. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing an important role in the movie. Interestingly, movies of three prominent members of Thalapathy 64 might come during the Deepavali season. The Pooja ceremony of Thalapathy 64 was held recently.