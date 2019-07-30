Vikram Hikes His Remuneration Post Kadaram Kondan's Box Office Success?
It was a long wait for Vikram fans who were restless to see the superstar back in form and Kadaram Kondam did just that. The stylish movie catered well not only to the needs of Vikram fans but kept the lovers of the action-thriller genre happy as well. The Rajesh M Selva directorial released on July 19, 2019, and despite not being a solo release, the Vikram movie managed to set the cash registers ringing. The film has now entered the second week in theatres and is still moving ahead steadily with decent collections. Meanwhile, a few reports have come up regarding Vikram's remuneration for his upcoming movies. Read the article to know more about this.
Kadaram Kondan Is A Success
Kadaram Kondan has done solid business in theatres across Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, the film is a box office hit with the Chiyaan Vikram starrer turning out to be a profitable venture for the makers. It is a welcome hit for Vikram, whose previous two movies, Saamy Square and Sketch had failed to hit the right notes.
Vikram's Remuneration
According to one of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel, Vikram has decided to hike his remuneration post the humungous success of Kadaram Kondan.
The Hike In Vikram's Salary
Meanwhile, the report also talks about Vikram's previous remuneration as well as the hike that he has opted for. Reportedly, his remuneration was Rs 14 crore and now he has planning to increase it to Rs 18 crore.
Vikram's Next Movie
Vikram has some really promising projects in the pipeline and his immediate next is expected to be the film with young director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The first look poster of the film released recently and the makers are planning this film as an action-thriller.
Along with this movie, Vikram has also signed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is a magnum opus for which the Tamil audiences are eagerly waiting for. Mahavir Karna is also another mammoth project that the actor has in his hands. Meanwhile, the fate of his long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram with Gautham Vasudev Menon is unknown since the famed director is embroiled in financial issues.
(Source: Valai Pechu)