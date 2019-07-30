Vikram Hikes His Remuneration Post Kadaram Kondan's Box Office Success?

Kadaram Kondan Is A Success

Kadaram Kondan has done solid business in theatres across Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, the film is a box office hit with the Chiyaan Vikram starrer turning out to be a profitable venture for the makers. It is a welcome hit for Vikram, whose previous two movies, Saamy Square and Sketch had failed to hit the right notes.

Vikram's Remuneration

According to one of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel, Vikram has decided to hike his remuneration post the humungous success of Kadaram Kondan.

The Hike In Vikram's Salary

Meanwhile, the report also talks about Vikram's previous remuneration as well as the hike that he has opted for. Reportedly, his remuneration was Rs 14 crore and now he has planning to increase it to Rs 18 crore.

Vikram's Next Movie

Vikram has some really promising projects in the pipeline and his immediate next is expected to be the film with young director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The first look poster of the film released recently and the makers are planning this film as an action-thriller.