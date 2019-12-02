Vikram’s Next With Ajay Gnanamuthu Titled ‘Amar’?

Actor Vikram's upcoming flick in which he is set to play multiple roles has been titled 'Amar' according to reliable sources. Though official confirmation on this is pending, many sources from the movie crew have confirmed the title.

Directed by 'Imaikka Nodigal' fame Ajay Gnanamuthu, Vikram will be seen playing a photographer, also donning 25 different looks for the film. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised, but sources reveal that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play the female lead. Priya, who already has the biggie 'Indian 2' in her kitty, is one of the sought-after heroines in Kollywood now.

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the music for the film is composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. This movie will have Rahman and Vikram re-unite for the third time after 'Raavanan' and 'I'.

Vikram, who was very supportive of his son Dhruv's acting debut 'Adithya Varma' is all set to make his comeback after spending almost a year to shape up Dhruv's career.

Tentatively titled 'Vikram 58', the movie crew has been quiet for a while, reluctant to share any bit of information regarding the film. A couple of months ago, the crew took to social media to announce the movie's villain, ace cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan will be seen playing a stylish villain opposite Vikram. Pathan took to Twitter to announce that he has completed the first schedule of the film, and also thanked the Tamil people for their support.

Gnanamuthu had revealed that the movie will have Vikram play a challenging role. Ajay assured that though Vikram is known for playing the most challenging roles in his career, this will be a better one.