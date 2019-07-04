Vikram Says He Would Love To Do Kamal Haasan's Role In Remake Of This Classic Movie

The suave and dashing Vikram is arguably one of the most charismatic and popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. A powerhouse performer, the veteran actor enjoys an enviable fan following due to his magnetic screen presence, impressive looks, graceful personality and down-to-earth nature. During his stellar career, 'Chiyaan' has starred in several popular cult films and proved his class. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Kadaram Kondan, slated to hit screens on July 19, 2019.

During the Kadaram Kondan trailer launch, Vikram praised the the film's producer and veteran actor Kamal Haasan much to the delight of countless fans. He added that he really loved the National award winner 's performance in 16 Vayathinile and said that he would love to play the character if the film is ever remade.

"Whenever people ask me which film I would want to remake, I will always say 16 Vayathinile and the role of Chappani. It was a beautifully rendered character. He (Kamal Hassan) had portrayed the role with so much maturity even in that period," added Vikram.

16 Vayathinile, directed by the legendary Bharathiraja, is regarded as one of the finest Tamil movies of its time. The film, released in 1977, featured Kamal in the role of a lovestruck simpleton and ultimately earned a cult following. Sridevi played the female lead while Rajinikanth essayed the role of a ruffian.

Meanwhile, Kadaram Kondan is Vikram's first release after the box office dud Saamy 2 and this makes it a crucial affair for him. The film stars Akshara Haasan as the leading lady.

