 »   »   »  Vikram, STR, Vijay Sethupathi & Jayam Ravi In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

The Star Cast

According to the popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu, there are reports doing the rounds that Ponniyan Selvan will feature top actors like Vikram, STR, Vijay Sethupathi and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Well, it would be great if something of that sorts happen.

New Information

At the same time, the channel also has come up with an information that speculations are rife that popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are being considered for important roles in this much awaited movie.

Vikram, STR and Vijay Sethupathi

Well, these three actors have worked with Mani Ratnam even in the past. Vikram had worked with the director in the film Raavanan whereas STR and Vijay Sethupathi had joined hands with the director for the movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Mani Ratnam's Next Project

However, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet. At the same time, Mani Ratnam has already announced his next production venture, which has its script co-written by him. The film will be directed by Dhana Sekharan.