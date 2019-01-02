 »   »   »  Vikram, STR, Vijay Sethupathi & Jayam Ravi In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

Ponniyin Selvan is one among the dream projects of the Tamil film industry. Since the past few weeks, various reports have been doing the rounds regarding this upcoming project, which is expected to be helmed by none other than maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam. A lot of rumours had surfaced regarding this upcoming big project. Initially, speculations were rfie that Thalapathy Vijy is a oart of this big project. The audiences are waiting for the big official confirmation regarding the project, but nothing of that sorts have come out yet. Meanwhile, new reports have surfaced regarding the possible star cast of this much awaited movie. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Star Cast
According to the popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu, there are reports doing the rounds that Ponniyan Selvan will feature top actors like Vikram, STR, Vijay Sethupathi and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Well, it would be great if something of that sorts happen.
New Information
At the same time, the channel also has come up with an information that speculations are rife that popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are being considered for important roles in this much awaited movie.
Vikram, STR and Vijay Sethupathi
Well, these three actors have worked with Mani Ratnam even in the past. Vikram had worked with the director in the film Raavanan whereas STR and Vijay Sethupathi had joined hands with the director for the movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
Mani Ratnam's Next Project
However, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet. At the same time, Mani Ratnam has already announced his next production venture, which has its script co-written by him. The film will be directed by Dhana Sekharan.