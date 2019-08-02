English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vikram To Create A WORLD RECORD With His Upcoming Movie?

    By
    |

    Vikram has scored yet another major hit in the form of Kadaram Kondan, the Tamil movie, which was one among the major releases of July 2019. Chiyyan Vikram, as the star if fondly called by his fans, has a big list of promising projects in hands and his immediate next project is expected to be the film with Imaikka Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu.

    Vikram To Create A WORLD RECORD With His Upcoming Movie?

    If some of the latest reports that have come up are anything to go by, Vikram might be setting a new world record through this upcoming Tamil movie. Reports suggest that, the Kadaram Kondan actor might be seen in 25 different looks in this film, which is expected to be a stylish action thriller.

    If these reports are anything to go by, it would be for the first ever time that an actor would be appearing in 25 different looks in a single movie. Meanwhile, the record is presently held by actress Priyanka Chopra, who appeared in 12 different looks in the Bollywood movie Saat Khoon Maaf. Vikram is an actor whose acting talent has no bounds and he has impressed everyone with his capability to transform to a character. He is all set to push the bar higher.

    The reports doing the rounds also suggest that Vikram's various looks in the film will be designed by a US based company. Well, the actor is sure to leave everyone impressed with his transformation.

    Earlier, Kamal Haasan had played ten different roles in the movie Dasavatharam, which hit theatres in 2008. Veteran actor Shivaji Ganesan had played nine different roles in the ionic movie Navaratri.

    Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu movie is yet to be titled. Recently, the makers of the film had come up with a very interesting poster of the movie, which also gave a hint to the audiences that Vikram might be seen in multiple getups. Reports also suggest that Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen playing the leading lady in this movie. Let us wait for the official updates to get more information regarding the movie.

    More VIKRAM News

    Read more about: vikram kadaram kondan
    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue