Vikram To Create A WORLD RECORD With His Upcoming Movie?

Vikram has scored yet another major hit in the form of Kadaram Kondan, the Tamil movie, which was one among the major releases of July 2019. Chiyyan Vikram, as the star if fondly called by his fans, has a big list of promising projects in hands and his immediate next project is expected to be the film with Imaikka Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu.

If some of the latest reports that have come up are anything to go by, Vikram might be setting a new world record through this upcoming Tamil movie. Reports suggest that, the Kadaram Kondan actor might be seen in 25 different looks in this film, which is expected to be a stylish action thriller.

If these reports are anything to go by, it would be for the first ever time that an actor would be appearing in 25 different looks in a single movie. Meanwhile, the record is presently held by actress Priyanka Chopra, who appeared in 12 different looks in the Bollywood movie Saat Khoon Maaf. Vikram is an actor whose acting talent has no bounds and he has impressed everyone with his capability to transform to a character. He is all set to push the bar higher.

The reports doing the rounds also suggest that Vikram's various looks in the film will be designed by a US based company. Well, the actor is sure to leave everyone impressed with his transformation.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had played ten different roles in the movie Dasavatharam, which hit theatres in 2008. Veteran actor Shivaji Ganesan had played nine different roles in the ionic movie Navaratri.

Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu movie is yet to be titled. Recently, the makers of the film had come up with a very interesting poster of the movie, which also gave a hint to the audiences that Vikram might be seen in multiple getups. Reports also suggest that Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen playing the leading lady in this movie. Let us wait for the official updates to get more information regarding the movie.