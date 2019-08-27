Vinayagar Chathurthi 2019 Special Tamil Movies On TV Channels: Mr Local, Kanaa & More!

Charlie Chaplin 2

Charlie Chaplin, which had hit theatres in January 2019 will be making its television premiere on the special day through Sun TV. According to reports, the film will be aired At 11 AM on Monday (September 02, 2019)

Vennela Kabaddi Kuzhu 2

Vennela Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, which hit the theatres a month ago is gearing up for its grand television premiere. The film will be aired on September 1, 2019 and you can watch the film on Sun TV.

Kanaa

Kanaa, the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer which also features Sivakarthikeyan in a special appearance will be one among the prominent movies aired on Zee Tamil On Vinayagar Chathurthi Day.

Mr Local

Mr Local will be one among the prominent Tamil movies that will be aired on television screens on Vinayagar Chathurthi day. Reportedly, the film will be screened at 6:30 PM on Sun TV.

Monster

Monster is one among the most appreciated Tamil movies of the year so far. The SJ Suryah starrer is all set to make its television premiere on Star Vijay. Reportedly, the film will be aired at 11:30 Am on September 02, 2019.

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai, the highly-appreciated film from Dhanush-Vetrimaran team will be visiting the mini-screens on the special day. The film played on Star Vijay at 9 AM.

Jiivi

Jiivi is a very well-crafted thriller that features 8 Thottakal fame Vettri in the lead role. You can watch this critically acclaimed film on Kalaignar TV on Vinayagar Chathurthi. The film will be screened at 1:30 PM.