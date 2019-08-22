Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy's Marriage Called Off?

Early this year, actor Vishal announced that he is getting married to Anisha Alla Reddy and subsequently, their engagement was held in March. Now, rumours are abuzz that Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy's marriage has been called off. Social media is flooded with various reports regarding their impending wedding being cancelled and tweets have been pouring in regarding this. However, neither Vishal nor Anisha Alla Reddy has come up with any official clarification regarding these unconfirmed reports.

Their engagement was held in Hyderabad and the pictures from the event had gone viral on social media at the word go. The function was attended by the near and dear one's of the couple. Some of the prominent film personalities of Kollywood also had attended the grand event, held in March.

Earlier, there were rumours that the couple will be tying the knot in October, but no update regarding their marriage date was made, which further paved for speculations regarding the wedding getting called off.

At the same time, reports have also come up that Anisha Alla Reddy had deleted some of the pictures, featuring the couple, from her social media account. This is considered to be as one of the reasons for the recent reports that have been appearing on social media.

Anisha Alla Reddy is also an actress and she essayed a role in the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.