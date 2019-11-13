Vishal-Anisha Alla Reddy's Marriage Date To Be Announced After Action's Release?

While Vishal is buckling up for the release of his upcoming biggie Action, a report has come up regarding the actor's marriage to Anisha Alla Reddy. According to a few reports that have come up, the couple has finalised their wedding date. Rumour has it that Vishal will be making an official announcement regarding the date upon Action's release, which has been scheduled for November 15, 2019.

Reportedly, their marriage was expected to be held in October 2019 but got postponed. Vishal's father GK Reddy had opened up about the delay in his son's wedding. He had mentioned that the wedding is getting delayed since Vishal is particular about hosting the function at the newly-constructed building of Nadigar Sangam. Since the issues surrounding the Nadigar Sangam election was in court, there was a delay in fixing the marriage date.

Earlier, Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy had gotten engaged in March 2019. The function, which was held in Hyderabad, was attended by near and dear ones of the couple. Some of the prominent Kollywood celebrities too had graced the function.

Later, rumours also surfaced regarding the marriage being called off. Gossipmongers cited that Anisha Alla Reddy had removed some of their pictures from her Instagram page. But, all reports regarding the wedding being called off proved to be baseless. Later, GK Reddy himself cleared the air by talking about the reason behind the delay in the marriage.

On the work front, Action is set to be one among the biggest releases of Vishal so far. The film, which is a big-budget venture, has been directed by Sundar C. Apart from Tamil, the movie will also release in Telugu. Tamannaah, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Akansha Puri, etc., are also a part of the star cast.