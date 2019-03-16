English
    Vishal-Anisha Engagement Ceremony: The First Photos Are Out In The Online Circuits!

    By Staff
    |

    A couple of months ago, actor Vishal had come up with an announcement regarding his marriage with Anisha Reddy and also mentioned that the engagement will be held soon. Now, Vishal has got engaged to Anisha Reddy and the function was held in Hyderabad today (March 16, 2019).

    According to the reports, Vishal-Anisha engagement ceremony was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple, which included some of the prominent celebrities of the Tamil film industry as well.

    The pictures of Vishal-Anisha engagement ceremony have appeared in the online circuits. Vishal opted to wear a blue coloured Sherwani for the special function whereas Anisha adorned a specially designed saree for the big day. Take a look at the Vishal-Anisha Reddy engagement photo here..

    Vishal-Anisha Engagement Ceremony: The First Photos Of The Couple Are Out

    Earlier, a day ago, the pictures of few celebrities who were in Hyderabad to attend Vishal-Anisha Reddy engagement ceremoy had also surfaced on social media.

    Meanwhile, Vishal and Anisha Reddy are expected to make an official announcement regarding the date of their wedding.

