Vishal-Anisha Reddy Engagement Photos: Mohanlal, Khushbu And Others Take Part In The Festivities

Golden Couple!

Here is a lovely photo of the couple from the night which is bound to create a buzz in the industry. Vishal and Anisha look good together and complement each other quite well. Earlier, in an interview, the dashing actor had revealed that Anisha is a multi-talented person.

"There is a secret thing about her. She trains a Tiger and can send it to sleep in no time. I was shocked when I saw it for the first time," he had added.

Mohanlal Has A Blast

Mollywood actor Mohanlal seemed to be in a good mood as he enjoyed the festivities. ‘Lalettan', who acted with Vishal in Villain, shares a lovely rapport with the heartthrob. Vishal too holds the senior actor in high regard and considers him to be a role model.

Priceless

Here is a priceless snap from the function in which Vishal is seen bonding with actress-turned-politician KhushbuSundar. Spending some quality time with the lovely lady must have made the day even more memorable for the Samar actor.]

One For The Ages!

Needless to say, Vishal was the centre of attention on this special day. Here, he is seen spending time with his soon-to-be-better half. This snap is worth its weight in gold.