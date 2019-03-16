Vishal-Anisha Reddy Engagement Photos: Mohanlal, Khushbu And Others Take Part In The Festivities
Actor Vishal is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry. The President of the Tamil Producers Council enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his good looks, dashing personality, bold nature and charming screen presence. During his career, he has starred in quite a few popular films and this has helped him carve a niche for himself in the industry. Now, here is some good news for the Irumbu Thirai actor. Vishal got engaged to girlfriend and actress Anisha Reddy today (March 16, 2019) in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.
Here are the best photos from the evening.
Golden Couple!
Here is a lovely photo of the couple from the night which is bound to create a buzz in the industry. Vishal and Anisha look good together and complement each other quite well. Earlier, in an interview, the dashing actor had revealed that Anisha is a multi-talented person.
"There is a secret thing about her. She trains a Tiger and can send it to sleep in no time. I was shocked when I saw it for the first time," he had added.
Mohanlal Has A Blast
Mollywood actor Mohanlal seemed to be in a good mood as he enjoyed the festivities. ‘Lalettan', who acted with Vishal in Villain, shares a lovely rapport with the heartthrob. Vishal too holds the senior actor in high regard and considers him to be a role model.
Priceless
Here is a priceless snap from the function in which Vishal is seen bonding with actress-turned-politician KhushbuSundar. Spending some quality time with the lovely lady must have made the day even more memorable for the Samar actor.]
One For The Ages!
Needless to say, Vishal was the centre of attention on this special day. Here, he is seen spending time with his soon-to-be-better half. This snap is worth its weight in gold.
On the work front, Vishal is currently awaiting the release of Ayogya. The film, a remake of Temper, features Raashi Khanna in the lead and is slated to hit screens next month.