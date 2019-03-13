Vishal To Get Engaged To Anisha Reddy On This Date?

If you are a fan of the much-loved Vishal then we have some awesome news in for you. According to a leading website, the Tamil Film Producers Council(TFPC) President is set to get engaged to girlfriend Anisha Reddy this Saturday(March 16, 2019) in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The buzz is that only Vishal's close family members and friends will be a part of the festivities.

In case you did not know, a couple of months ago, Vishal had revealed that he was in love with Arjun Reddy actress Anisha and hinted that his days as a bachelor were numbered. A few weeks ago, he had revealed that she is a phenomenal athlete and a skilled tiger trainer.

"Anisha is a national basketball player and a social worker. It is her call to either stop working or continue in the films. There is a secret thing about her. She trains a Tiger and can send it to sleep in no time. I was shocked when I saw it for the first time," he had told a website.

Interestingly, the news of Vishal's engagement merely two days after his good friend Arya tied the knot with actress Sayyeshaa as per Islamic traditions.

We wish Vishal good luck and hope that he has a good future.

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release Ayogya which is the Tamil remake of Jr NTR's Temper. The film, directed by Venkat Mohan, features Raashi Khanna as the female lead.