Vishal Opines 'Action' Might Collect More In Telugu Than Tamil!

Vishal is prepping up for the release of Action, which is one among the big projects in the actor's career so far. The film, directed by Sundar C, will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well and the team has pinned up high hopes on it. The pre-release event of Action's Telugu version was held in Hyderabad recently and was attended by Vishal and all other prominent members associated with the film. While speaking during the function, the lead actor opined that Action's Telugu version might collect more share than its Tamil version.

During his speech, Vishal also opened up about the magnanimity of the project. He mentioned that the film;s budget is around Rs 55-60 crore. He also added that the film was shot for around 88 days. The actor also assured that the film will be a complete visual treat.

According to reports, Action's telugu version has already done a pretty good pre-release business. A few reports claim that the theatrical rights for the Telugu regions are valued at around Rs 6.7 crore.

The Vishal starrer is sure to take a bumper opening in Tamil Nadu. The stage is perfectly set for Action to make a huge impact in Telugu regions. The film has been scheduled to hit theatres on November 15, 2019, and there are no other big releases have been slated for release on that day. Interestingly, Action movies do have takers in Telugu regions and let us wait and see whether Action could tap that market perfectly. Moreover, Vishal is also a very well-known face out there, which should help the film's prospects a lot.

Action is the second film from Vishal-Sundar C team. Tamanna aand Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the leading ladies in this upcoming movie. Anbarivu has choreographed the action sequences of this movie. Akansha Puri, Chaya Singh, Anand Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ramki, Yogi Babu etc., are also a part of the star cast.