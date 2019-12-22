Vishal’s 'Thupparivalan 2' Shooting Wrapped Up! Makers Share An Interesting Picture Of The Cast

Kollywood action hero Vishal was recently seen shooting for his next with director Mysskin in London. Titled Thupparivalan 2, the movie is the sequel to its first part. Thupparivalan was based on the life of detective Kaniyan Poongundran.

Director Mysskin himself has revealed several times that he took inspiration from the famous Sherlock Holmes to sketch the character of Kaniyan Poongundran. The first part had Vishal and Prasanna playing lead roles, while Anu Emmanuel, Vinay and Andrea Jeremiah were seen playing other pivotal roles. It was received positive from both audience and the critics.

The makers of Thupparivalan 2 took to Twitter recently to share an interesting picture of the cast from the shooting spot. Take a look at the picture below:

Vishal Film Factory is producing the movie. The latest shooting of the film was completely done in London. The crew has announced that their London schedule has been successfully completed.

The cast of Thupparivalan 2 includes Vishal, Nanda, Prasanna and a few others. Vishal Film Factory captioned the picture, 'After an hectic shoot, the weekend is finally here @ U.K. #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2 (sic)'.

Fans of Thupparivalan got excited to see this picture. Comments like,

"Eagerly waiting for #Thupparivaalan2."

"Oh Nanda bro Prasanna bro Ramana Bro good to see you all together with Vishal Bro nice ."

"excited," started pouring in.

The film has 80s actors Rahman and Gautami playing important roles. Recently, actor Prasanna shared a video along with Vishal. Both were seen working out sincerely.

Director Mysskin is awaiting the release of his next film Psycho, which stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. Psycho is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Psycho is a psychological thriller, which has Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen are also playing key roles in the film.

