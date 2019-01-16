Vishal With His Wife-to-be Anisha: The Picture Of The Couple Is Out!

Vishal To Tie The Knot

Amidst all the speculations, Vishal's father GK Reddy recently revealed that the actor is all set to get married soon. Reportedly, GK Reddy revealed the same while talking to Dhina Thanthi.

Vishal and Anisha Reddy

Meanwhile, Anisha, the wife-to-be of Vishal, took to her instagram page to send out the information that she is all set to enter a new phase of her life. She has also posted a photo featuring herself and Vishal.

View this post on Instagram #Poser A post shared by Anisha Alla (@bluewatermelon17) on Jan 13, 2019 at 1:05am PST

Anisha

Anisha is also an actress and has appeared in a couple of films. She was seen doing a brief role in the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. She was also a part of the highly acclaimed movie Pellichoppulu.

When Is The Marriage?

Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding the date of the marriage is yet to be made. Reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot in the year 2019 itself. Rumours are also doing the rounds that the engagement might take place in the month of January itself. Let us wait for an official announcement.