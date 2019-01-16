Vishal With His Wife-to-be Anisha: The Picture Of The Couple Is Out!
Tamil actor Vishal is one among the most eligible bachelors of the Tamil film industry and the rumours regarding his marriage has been a topic since a long time. Meanwhile, much to the happiness of all his fans and followers, reports had come in recently that Vishal is all set to get hitched finally and that too with a Telugu girsl. Now, the name of Vishal's would be wife has been revealed. He will tie the knot with Anisha. The picture of Vishal and Anitha together, has been doing the rounds on social media. Read on to know more about the same.
Vishal To Tie The Knot
Amidst all the speculations, Vishal's father GK Reddy recently revealed that the actor is all set to get married soon. Reportedly, GK Reddy revealed the same while talking to Dhina Thanthi.
Vishal and Anisha Reddy
Meanwhile, Anisha, the wife-to-be of Vishal, took to her instagram page to send out the information that she is all set to enter a new phase of her life. She has also posted a photo featuring herself and Vishal.
Anisha
Anisha is also an actress and has appeared in a couple of films. She was seen doing a brief role in the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. She was also a part of the highly acclaimed movie Pellichoppulu.
When Is The Marriage?
Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding the date of the marriage is yet to be made. Reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot in the year 2019 itself. Rumours are also doing the rounds that the engagement might take place in the month of January itself. Let us wait for an official announcement.