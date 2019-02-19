English
    Vishnu Vishal's Controversial Tweet On 5 AM Shows; Did He Take A Dig At RJ Balaji's LKG?

    By Manu
    Vishnu Vishal belongs to those league of actors who use their social media accounts not just for promotion of their movies alone. Often the actor comes up with tweets and now, one of the tweets sent out by Vishnu Vishal has turned out to be a talking point.

    LKG, the ucpoming RJ Balaji movie is a film that is being talked about a lot. The film that is set for a release on February 22, 2019. Reportedly, the film will have early morning shows at 5 AM on the release day and the reports regarding the same have been taking rounds on social media. The bookings for the same have already been opened.

    Vishnu Vishals Controversial Tweet On 5 AM Shows; Did He Take A Dig On RJ Balajis LKG?

    Now, Vishnu Vishal has commented on the 5 AM shows associated with the Tamil movie releases. The actor has mentioned that 5 AM shows are losing its value and turning out to be just a gimmick. Take a look at Vishnu Vishal's tweet here.

    This  particular tweet sent out by Vishnu Vishal has rather turned out to be a controversial one and importantly, the timing of the tweet has left the audiences thinking whether this was a minor dig taken on the 5 AM shows that RJ Balaji's LKG is all set to have.

