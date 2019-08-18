English
    Vishnu Vishal Slams SIIMA 2019 For Ignoring Ratsasan, Fans Give Him Some Advice

    By
    |

    Hours after SIIMA 2019 concluded, actor Vishnu Vishal slammed those associated with he show for ignoring his critically-acclaimed thriller Ratsasan, which did not bag any nominations. In his hard-hitting tweet, the young he said that the audience's love is his 'real award' and added that he is proud of those associated with the movie.

    "RATSASAN not nominated in any category in yet another 'AWARDS' :) :) 'PUBLIC ACCEPTANCE IS THE REAL AWARD' ....thank u all for the luv u hav showered on this movie:) @dir_ramkumar IM PROUD OF UR SCREENPLAY and @GhibranOfficialBGM n @Sanlokesh EDIT pattern," (sic) tweeted Vishnu Vishal.

    As expected, his tweet went viral with most fans advising him to ignore such awards and continue the good work.

    Gutta Jwala @Guttajwala

    Gutta Jwala @Guttajwala

    Raatchasan is by far one of the best thrillers Indian cinema has seen!! IMDB 2018 no.2 film in Indian cinema...says it all

    V K R ™ @karthik_vkr

    V K R ™ @karthik_vkr

    Everywhere is Politics bro We Really Loved the Film. Wining a Peoples Heart is like more than winning a Oscar Award. U and #Ratschan Team Deserved it. Do Good Movies

    ThaLaPaThYaN @tamizhanlogesh

    ThaLaPaThYaN @tamizhanlogesh

    National awards'ayae naanga madhikkala nanba..mattha awards kooda apdithaan..so dont worry!We know the impact & worthy work of ur entire #Ratchasan team!Keep the unique work!Public response level is the most important thing!U guys have already got that!!

    vishnu vishal siima 2019
    Sunday, August 18, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
