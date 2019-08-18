Vishnu Vishal Slams SIIMA 2019 For Ignoring Ratsasan, Fans Give Him Some Advice
Hours after SIIMA 2019 concluded, actor Vishnu Vishal slammed those associated with he show for ignoring his critically-acclaimed thriller Ratsasan, which did not bag any nominations. In his hard-hitting tweet, the young he said that the audience's love is his 'real award' and added that he is proud of those associated with the movie.
"RATSASAN not nominated in any category in yet another 'AWARDS' :) :) 'PUBLIC ACCEPTANCE IS THE REAL AWARD' ....thank u all for the luv u hav showered on this movie:) @dir_ramkumar IM PROUD OF UR SCREENPLAY and @GhibranOfficialBGM n @Sanlokesh EDIT pattern," (sic) tweeted Vishnu Vishal.
As expected, his tweet went viral with most fans advising him to ignore such awards and continue the good work.
Gutta Jwala @Guttajwala
Raatchasan is by far one of the best thrillers Indian cinema has seen!! IMDB 2018 no.2 film in Indian cinema...says it all
V K R ™ @karthik_vkr
Everywhere is Politics bro We Really Loved the Film. Wining a Peoples Heart is like more than winning a Oscar Award. U and #Ratschan Team Deserved it. Do Good Movies
ThaLaPaThYaN @tamizhanlogesh
National awards'ayae naanga madhikkala nanba..mattha awards kooda apdithaan..so dont worry!We know the impact & worthy work of ur entire #Ratchasan team!Keep the unique work!Public response level is the most important thing!U guys have already got that!!
Arcane varshi @star_varshi02
No worries bro it's all politics! #ratsasan is fabulous just awards don decide about movie #ratsasan it's beyond that! Tamil cinema should be proud for getting such movies. You are amazing & more success to come cheer up you n ua team won people heart & appreciations