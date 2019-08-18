Vishnu Vishal Slams SIIMA 2019 For Ignoring Ratsasan, Fans Give Him Some Advice

Hours after SIIMA 2019 concluded, actor Vishnu Vishal slammed those associated with he show for ignoring his critically-acclaimed thriller Ratsasan, which did not bag any nominations. In his hard-hitting tweet, the young he said that the audience's love is his 'real award' and added that he is proud of those associated with the movie.

"RATSASAN not nominated in any category in yet another 'AWARDS' :) :) 'PUBLIC ACCEPTANCE IS THE REAL AWARD' ....thank u all for the luv u hav showered on this movie:) @dir_ramkumar IM PROUD OF UR SCREENPLAY and @GhibranOfficialBGM n @Sanlokesh EDIT pattern," (sic) tweeted Vishnu Vishal.

As expected, his tweet went viral with most fans advising him to ignore such awards and continue the good work.