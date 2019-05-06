English
    Vishnu Vishal Used To Flirt With Others Due To This Reason? The Shocking Revelation Is Out!

    Vishnu Vishal is a star in demand. With some really big hits, he has sealed his spot as one of the most dependable young heroes of today's Tamil cinema. However, his fans were left shocked when he had come up with a very shocking announcement in 2018. Vishnu Vishal announced that he and his wife are separated now. Vishnu Vishal and Rajini married in 2011 and have a child named Ayaam. Now, Vishnu Vishal himself has spoken about the divorce and the possible reason, due to which they landed up taking such a decision. Read to know the details regarding this.

    Can't Digest The fact

    It was in a recent interview with The Hindu that Vishnu Vishal spoke regarding the same. In the interview, Vishnu Vishal opened up that he simply can't digest the fact that they are divorced now.

    Full Of Uncertainities

    "One thing I have realised is that there are no certainties. Anything can happen anytime. The one thing I thought was pucca was my marriage. That is not there anymore," the actor said.

    The Possible Reason

    Vishnu Vishal revealed that he was an introvert initially and this attitude had cost his career at one point of time. He also added that he consciously started to mingle with everyone and even started flirting with others just to improve his on-screen romance.

    This Led To The Issues?

    He feels that this might be the reason that led to the problems. "That's when things started going wrong. The question of 'You've changed' came into being. Somewhere along it became, 'No, I did not marry this guy," he stated.

    She Is A Good Person

    "You can't force anyone. I can't digest [that it ended]. But I must. For the good of my son... (pause)... and hers. I seriously like her even today, and I know she likes me back. She is a good person, and she knows I am too. But I think, sometimes, the universe doesn't want you to be together," the actor said.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
