Viswasam's BGM Used In Marjaavaan's Trailer; D Imman Comes With A Statement!

Viswasam, which is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, had its music by D Imman. The BGM was one among the strong points of the Ajith Kumar starrer and now, Tamil movie audiences were in for a surprise to find similar notes in the trailer of Marjaavaan, which is an upcoming Hindi movie. The trailer of the movie, featuring Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, had hit the online circuits this afternoon and Tamil movie buffs had found out this similarity in the BGMs.

Now, D Imman himself has come up with a statement regarding the same. He took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he is completely unaware of Viswasam's BGM being used in Marjavaan trailer. "Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label", the popular music director wrote on Twitter. It needs to be seen whether the makers of Marjaavaan will come up with a response to this statement made by D Imman. Take a look at the tweet here..

Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 26, 2019

Viswasam is being considered as one of the best works of D Imman in recent times. The songs of the film were also huge hits and gained popularity among the masses. The BGM score had elevated many of the sequences in this film, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in the acting career of Ajith Kumar so far. Viswasam was directed by popular film-maker Siva and the movie marked the director's first association with D Imman.