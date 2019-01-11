Viswasam Box Office Collections (Day 1): The Ajith Kumar Starrer Opens On An Awesome Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Viswasam raked in nearly Rs 17 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1 and took a phenomenal start. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

The Collections Could Have Been Higher

Viswasam hit the screens alongside the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and the clash seems to have prevented both films from reaching their full potential at the ticket window. Viswasam's BO performance could have been a lot better had it managed to bag a solo release.

Viswasam Beats Petta?

Viswasam seems to have edged out Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Ajith film is the first choice of the fans in the mass centres and this has made a big difference. Needless to say, this news might leave Rajini fans a bit heartbroken

.The consensus is that Viswasam is a solid film that is bound to click with the family audience. It is in perfect sync with the festive spirit of Pongal and has plenty to offer the fans. Ajith has received praise for his power-packed performance while Nayanthara too has impressed the critics. As such, the WOM is healthy and this might make a difference in the coming days.

The Way Ahead

Given Ajith's immense popularity amongst the fans, Viswasam is likely to perform exceptionally well in the B and C centres in the coming days. The first weekend collections are all set to be phenomenal. It might also benefit big time because of the mixed reviews for Petta. All in all, Thala mania has gripped TN like never before. Enough said!