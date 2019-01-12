English
    Viswasam Box Office Collections (Day 2): Ajith’s Movie Has A Fantastic Second Day

    The 'Ultimate Star' Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most revered names in the Tamil film industry today. A self-made man, he is held in high regard by all and sundry because of his impressive screen presence and humble nature. At present, 'Thala' is in the limelight bec ause of his latest release Viswasam. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2019 and collected nearly Rs 17 Crore on the opening day. On Day 2, it remained as solid as rock. Here is the complete report.

    Day 2 Collections

    According to the latest trade estimates, Viswasam collected between Rs 12 Crore and Rs 15 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and continued its good run. It reigned supreme in the B and C centres and raked in a good amount. The official figures are likely to be revealed soon

    A Slight Dip

    While these figures are a bit lower than the Day 1 collections, this is hardly a cause of worry as yesterday (January 11, 2019) was a working day and not a holiday.

    Viswasam Dominates Petta

    Viswasam hit the screens with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and this has prevented it from performing to its full potential. However, Viswasam has nonetheless crushed the competition. Petta has proved to be no match for it in the B and C centres. It is also the first choice of the family audience.

    The WOM Is Awesome

    The general feeling is that Viswasam is a pretty good mass movie that is bound to click big with the family audience. It is in perfect sync with the festive mood of Pongal and has plenty to offer the viewers. Ajith has been praised for his impressive performance while ‘Thalaivi' Nayanthara too has impressed the critics. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this should help it remain the top choice of the fans.

    The Future Looks Bright

    Viswasam is likely to show good growth over the extended Pongal break and rake in the moolah. In other words, it is set to become the most successful film of Ajith Kumar's career. Enough said!

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
