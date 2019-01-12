Viswasam Box Office Collections (Day 2): Ajith’s Movie Has A Fantastic Second Day

Day 2 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Viswasam collected between Rs 12 Crore and Rs 15 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and continued its good run. It reigned supreme in the B and C centres and raked in a good amount. The official figures are likely to be revealed soon

A Slight Dip

While these figures are a bit lower than the Day 1 collections, this is hardly a cause of worry as yesterday (January 11, 2019) was a working day and not a holiday.

Viswasam Dominates Petta

Viswasam hit the screens with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and this has prevented it from performing to its full potential. However, Viswasam has nonetheless crushed the competition. Petta has proved to be no match for it in the B and C centres. It is also the first choice of the family audience.

The WOM Is Awesome

The general feeling is that Viswasam is a pretty good mass movie that is bound to click big with the family audience. It is in perfect sync with the festive mood of Pongal and has plenty to offer the viewers. Ajith has been praised for his impressive performance while ‘Thalaivi' Nayanthara too has impressed the critics. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this should help it remain the top choice of the fans.

The Future Looks Bright

Viswasam is likely to show good growth over the extended Pongal break and rake in the moolah. In other words, it is set to become the most successful film of Ajith Kumar's career. Enough said!