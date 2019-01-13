Viswasam Box Office Collections (Day 3): Ajith’s Film Remains Unstoppable

Day 3 Collections

As per the latest reports, Viswasam witnessed good growth on Saturday (January 12, 2019) and reigned supreme in Tamil Nadu. The Day 3 collection were much better than the opening day figures. Most of the shows were housefull and the exhibitors seemed to be happy about the response to Viswasam.

Thala Defeats Thalaiva

Viswasam seems to have completely overpowered the Rajinikanth starrer Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. Petta is doing good business at the BO, however, the collections are lower than those of Viswasam. Viswasam is ruling the B and C centres and this seems to have made all the difference.

The WOM Is Good

Most fans are of the opinion that Viswasam is a pretty solid mass entertainer that is bound to work well with the family audience. It is in perfect sync with the festive spirit of Pongal and has plenty in it for the target audience. Ajith has been praised for his massy performance while ‘Thalaivi' Nayanthara too has made an impact. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this has worked wonders for the Thala starrer

The Way Ahead...

Viswasam is likely to remain unstoppale in the coming days and continue its glorious reign. The first Sunday collections will most probably be epic. All in all, Viswasam is going to be landmark movie for Ajith. Enough said!