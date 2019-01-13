Viswasam Box Office Collections (Day 3): Ajith’s Film Remains Unstoppable
The handsome and charismatic Ajith Kumar is arguably the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is considered to be a god by his fans as he is a self-made star in the truest sense. He has also won hearts because of his down-to-earth nature and positive attitude. At present, he is in the news thanks to his latest film Viswasam. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. It seems to have remained the top choice of fans in Tamil Nadu on Day 3 as well.
Day 3 Collections
As per the latest reports, Viswasam witnessed good growth on Saturday (January 12, 2019) and reigned supreme in Tamil Nadu. The Day 3 collection were much better than the opening day figures. Most of the shows were housefull and the exhibitors seemed to be happy about the response to Viswasam.
Thala Defeats Thalaiva
Viswasam seems to have completely overpowered the Rajinikanth starrer Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. Petta is doing good business at the BO, however, the collections are lower than those of Viswasam. Viswasam is ruling the B and C centres and this seems to have made all the difference.
The WOM Is Good
Most fans are of the opinion that Viswasam is a pretty solid mass entertainer that is bound to work well with the family audience. It is in perfect sync with the festive spirit of Pongal and has plenty in it for the target audience. Ajith has been praised for his massy performance while ‘Thalaivi' Nayanthara too has made an impact. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this has worked wonders for the Thala starrer
The Way Ahead...
Viswasam is likely to remain unstoppale in the coming days and continue its glorious reign. The first Sunday collections will most probably be epic. All in all, Viswasam is going to be landmark movie for Ajith. Enough said!