English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Viswasam Box Office Collections(Day 6): Film Plays To Packed Houses; Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

    By
    |

    The much-hyped Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam hit the screens on January 10, 2019 and opened to a thunderous response at the Tamil Nadu box office. It collected around Rs 17 Crore on the opening day and beat Rajinikanth's Petta quite convincingly. It maintained its grip over the box office in the following days and reigned supreme. The film had a terrific first Sunday and made full use of the subsequent Pongal break. Here is the complete report

    Day 6 Collections

    According to the initial trade reports, Viswasam did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday(January 15, 2019) and remained the top choice of the fans. It played to packed houses in B and C centres and several fans were unable to get tickets at the counter.

    Thala Becomes The Choice Of The Masses

    Viswasam hit the screens alongside Petta and this prevented it from performing to its full potential. Had the Siva directorial managed to get a solo release, the box office numbers would have been even better. Interestingly, despite Rajini's stardom, Viswasam has maintained a healthy lead over the Karthik Subbaraj film. And, this proves that Thala is the choice of the masses.

    The WOM Is Healthy

    The general feeling is that Viswasam is a solid film and it is bound to work with the family audience. It does complete justice to the festive spirit of the Pongal season and has plenty to offer the viewers. Ajith has received praise for his massy performance while Nayanthara too has made a mark with her class act. As such, the WOM is positive and this helped Viswasam big time.

    The Road Ahead

    Viswasam is likely to do good business over the next few days and remain the king of the box office. As per a few reports, Viswasam tickets are selling like hot cakes and there is tremendous pressure of the exhibitors to meet the high demand. All in all, Viswasam mania is not going to be dying down anytime soon. The film has clearly emerged as a big winner. Enough said!

    Read more about: viswasam box office collections
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue