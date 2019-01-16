Viswasam Box Office Collections(Day 6): Film Plays To Packed Houses; Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

Day 6 Collections

According to the initial trade reports, Viswasam did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday(January 15, 2019) and remained the top choice of the fans. It played to packed houses in B and C centres and several fans were unable to get tickets at the counter.

Thala Becomes The Choice Of The Masses

Viswasam hit the screens alongside Petta and this prevented it from performing to its full potential. Had the Siva directorial managed to get a solo release, the box office numbers would have been even better. Interestingly, despite Rajini's stardom, Viswasam has maintained a healthy lead over the Karthik Subbaraj film. And, this proves that Thala is the choice of the masses.

The WOM Is Healthy

The general feeling is that Viswasam is a solid film and it is bound to work with the family audience. It does complete justice to the festive spirit of the Pongal season and has plenty to offer the viewers. Ajith has received praise for his massy performance while Nayanthara too has made a mark with her class act. As such, the WOM is positive and this helped Viswasam big time.

The Road Ahead

Viswasam is likely to do good business over the next few days and remain the king of the box office. As per a few reports, Viswasam tickets are selling like hot cakes and there is tremendous pressure of the exhibitors to meet the high demand. All in all, Viswasam mania is not going to be dying down anytime soon. The film has clearly emerged as a big winner. Enough said!