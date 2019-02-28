Viswasam Box Office Collections: Thala Ajith Movie Emerges As The Top Grossing Tamil Movie In TN!

The Top Grossing Tamil Movie

In the due course of its run, Viswasam has been breaking many records at the box office. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of all time in Tamil Nadu.

The Collections So Far

Earlier, Viswasam entered the 100-Crore club at Tamil Nadu box office way back. Now, the latest reports suggest that the movie has minted around Rs 131 crore from its run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Beats 2.0

Reportedly, Viswasam has successfully overtaken Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 at the Tamil Nadu box office. The reports suggest that 2.0 had minted around Rs 128 crore from its run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 continues to be the film, which is the top grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. The multi-lingual movie had a sensational run in the Tamil Nadu regions and it went on to fetch around Rs 158 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office in its final run.