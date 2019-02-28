English
    Viswasam Box Office Collections: Thala Ajith Movie Emerges As The Top Grossing Tamil Movie In TN!

    Viswasam has turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office and the film's unperturbed run in the theatres has given fruitful reasons for the film industry to be happy. Not often, we get to see big movies enjoying a rock-steady run even after seven weeks of its release and Viswasam has probably managed to do the impossible. Despite the competition, Viswasam continues to draw crowd to the theatres and has established its presence as one of the all-time biggest hits of Tamil cinema. The film has completed 50 days of run in theatres and now, Viswasam has pocketed one more coveted record. Read Viswasam box office collections report to know more.

    The Top Grossing Tamil Movie

    In the due course of its run, Viswasam has been breaking many records at the box office. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of all time in Tamil Nadu.

    The Collections So Far

    Earlier, Viswasam entered the 100-Crore club at Tamil Nadu box office way back. Now, the latest reports suggest that the movie has minted around Rs 131 crore from its run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Beats 2.0

    Reportedly, Viswasam has successfully overtaken Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 at the Tamil Nadu box office. The reports suggest that 2.0 had minted around Rs 128 crore from its run at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Baahubali 2

    Baahubali 2 continues to be the film, which is the top grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. The multi-lingual movie had a sensational run in the Tamil Nadu regions and it went on to fetch around Rs 158 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office in its final run.

    (Statistics Courtesy:boxofficeindia.com)

    Read more about: viswasam
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
