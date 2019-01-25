Viswasam Box Office Collections: Thala Ajith Starrer Makes An Entry To This Elite List!

In The The Top 10 List

As mentioned above, Viswasam has been enjoying a firm and steady run in the theatres across Chennai. According to a latest tweet sent out by LM Kaushik, Viswasam has entered the top 10 Chennai city grossers of all time.

Viswasam's Collections

Viswasam has already went past the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai city box office. The tweet also mentions that the film has a good show counts in this weekend as well and would go on to cross the 11-Crore mark over the weekend.

Behind Petta

Meanwhile, Petta has already entered the coveted top 10 list and is ahead of Viswasam in terms of collections. Petta has also turned out to be fifth Rajinikanth movie to find a special place in the list.

The Top Scorer

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 2.0 continues to rule the top 10 list. The film, which emerged as a gigantic blockbuster reportedly fetched above 20-Crores from the Chennai box office alone. It would be hard for Pettta or Viswasam to break that record.

Ajith's Previous Best Grossers

Viswasam has turned out to be the best performing of Thala Ajith at the Chennai box office. His previous best grosser at the chennai city was Vivegam, which had fetched above 9 Crores at the Chennai box office.