Viswasam Box Office Collections: Thala Ajith Starrer Makes An Entry To This Elite List!
Viswasam continues to race ahead at the box office and the Thala Ajith starrer has already found a place in the list of some of the biggest blockbusters. Directed by Siva, Viswasam has appealed well to all sections of the audiences alike and the momentum at which the film has been performing at the box office underlines that fact without any doubt. Viswasam has been performing very well in the Chennai city centres as well. Now, according to the reports, Viswasam has made a royal entry to an elite list. Read Viswasam box office collections report to know more about the same.
In The The Top 10 List
As mentioned above, Viswasam has been enjoying a firm and steady run in the theatres across Chennai. According to a latest tweet sent out by LM Kaushik, Viswasam has entered the top 10 Chennai city grossers of all time.
Viswasam's Collections
Viswasam has already went past the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai city box office. The tweet also mentions that the film has a good show counts in this weekend as well and would go on to cross the 11-Crore mark over the weekend.
Behind Petta
Meanwhile, Petta has already entered the coveted top 10 list and is ahead of Viswasam in terms of collections. Petta has also turned out to be fifth Rajinikanth movie to find a special place in the list.
The Top Scorer
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 2.0 continues to rule the top 10 list. The film, which emerged as a gigantic blockbuster reportedly fetched above 20-Crores from the Chennai box office alone. It would be hard for Pettta or Viswasam to break that record.
Ajith's Previous Best Grossers
Viswasam has turned out to be the best performing of Thala Ajith at the Chennai box office. His previous best grosser at the chennai city was Vivegam, which had fetched above 9 Crores at the Chennai box office.