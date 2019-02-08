Viswasam Box Office Update: Emerges As The BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER In Tamil Cinema!
Viswasam has been ruling the box office charts ever since its release in the theatres during the Pongal season. The Thala Ajith starrer, which made a starry entry to the theatres on January 10, 2019, amidst huge celebrations, is still doing big business at the Tamil Nadu box office. As you all know, Viswasam has been declared as the biggest hit in the career of Thala Ajith so far but the film is in no mood to settle down as it is busy pocketing some other major records as well. Read Viswasam box office collections update to know more about the same here.
The Numbers
Viswasam is still running in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu. The number of shows are impressive even in the fourth week of its run. According to various reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has crossed over Rs 130 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.
Despite The Competition
Viswasam was pitted opposite Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer that released in the theatres on the very same day. Despite the competition, Viswasam did set a space for itself and has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office.
The Biggest Hit In Tamil Cinema
Earlier, it was reported that Viswasam overtook Mersal in terms of total collections in the Tamil Nadu regions. Now, reports say that Viswasam has indeed turned out to be the biggest ever blockbuster in Tamil Cinema.
An Official Confirmation
An official confirmation regarding the same has come from the side of the makers as well. KJR Studios, which has bagged the distribution rights of the film, took to their Twitter account to sent out information regarding the same and they have even mentioned that producers, distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners turned profitable.