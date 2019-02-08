English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Viswasam Box Office Update: Emerges As The BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER In Tamil Cinema!

    By
    |

    Viswasam has been ruling the box office charts ever since its release in the theatres during the Pongal season. The Thala Ajith starrer, which made a starry entry to the theatres on January 10, 2019, amidst huge celebrations, is still doing big business at the Tamil Nadu box office. As you all know, Viswasam has been declared as the biggest hit in the career of Thala Ajith so far but the film is in no mood to settle down as it is busy pocketing some other major records as well. Read Viswasam box office collections update to know more about the same here.

    The Numbers

    Viswasam is still running in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu. The number of shows are impressive even in the fourth week of its run. According to various reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has crossed over Rs 130 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

    Despite The Competition

    Viswasam was pitted opposite Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer that released in the theatres on the very same day. Despite the competition, Viswasam did set a space for itself and has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office.

    The Biggest Hit In Tamil Cinema

    Earlier, it was reported that Viswasam overtook Mersal in terms of total collections in the Tamil Nadu regions. Now, reports say that Viswasam has indeed turned out to be the biggest ever blockbuster in Tamil Cinema.

    An Official Confirmation

    An official confirmation regarding the same has come from the side of the makers as well. KJR Studios, which has bagged the distribution rights of the film, took to their Twitter account to sent out information regarding the same and they have even mentioned that producers, distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners turned profitable.

    Read more about: viswasam ajith
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue