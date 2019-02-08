Viswasam Box Office Update: Emerges As The BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER In Tamil Cinema!

The Numbers

Viswasam is still running in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu. The number of shows are impressive even in the fourth week of its run. According to various reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has crossed over Rs 130 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone.

Despite The Competition

Viswasam was pitted opposite Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer that released in the theatres on the very same day. Despite the competition, Viswasam did set a space for itself and has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office.

The Biggest Hit In Tamil Cinema

Earlier, it was reported that Viswasam overtook Mersal in terms of total collections in the Tamil Nadu regions. Now, reports say that Viswasam has indeed turned out to be the biggest ever blockbuster in Tamil Cinema.

#ViswasamUnstoppableHit



Updated collections, TN theatrical collections, overseas collections - you have been asking us a million questions. We have one single answer to it all - #Viswasam IS THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER IN TAMIL CINEMA! This victory is not just ours, it’s YOURS! pic.twitter.com/SY4kxVWefP — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) February 7, 2019

An Official Confirmation

An official confirmation regarding the same has come from the side of the makers as well. KJR Studios, which has bagged the distribution rights of the film, took to their Twitter account to sent out information regarding the same and they have even mentioned that producers, distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners turned profitable.