Viswasam Box Office Collections (27 Days): Thala Ajith Starrer Inching Towards More Milestones!

Viswasam, the Thala Ajith starrer, directed by Siva is simply unstoppable at the box office. The film continues to rake in good collections even after three weeks of its release and has in fact, already crossed some of the major milestones at the box office.

Viswasam has turned out to be the top-grossing movie of Thala Ajith so far. The past weekend too was a fabulous one for the movie. The film is nearing the completion of the fourth week of its run and according to a latest report by xappie.com, the film has collected Rs 133.35 crore from 27 days of its run in Tamil Nadu.

Going by the report, the film has fetched approximately Rs 180 crore from the worldwide box office so far. Now, there are high chances for the film to cross the 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. At the same time, it has to be seen whether the film will go past the Rs 150-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office as well.

Viswasam has been doing a grand business in the B and C centres. The film, which came out in the theatres during the Pongal season, has overtaken Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Take a look at the area-wise collection break-up here:

Chennai City 12.98Cr.

Chengelpet 26.60Cr.

Coimbatore 23.80Cr.

N & S Arcot 13.80Cr.

Trichy, Tanjore 12.90Cr.

Madurai 20.80Cr.

Salem 14.80Cr.

Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari 7.85Cr.

Total Tamil Nadu Gross 133.53Cr.

(Courtesy: Xappie.com)