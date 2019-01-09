Viswasam Box Office Preview: Will Ajith's Film Beat Sarkar In Tamil Nadu On Day 1?
The charming Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his good looks, simple nature and effective screen presence. At present, 'Thala' is gearing for the release of Viswasam. The film is a rural drama and it is all set to hit the screens tomorrow(January 10, 2019). Viswasam has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and it is one of the biggest releases of the festive season. Here is a look at its box office prospects. Will it be able to beat Sarkar? Read on
Viswasam No Match For Sarkar
Sarkar had collected nearly Rs 30 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1 and made full use of the Diwali holiday. Viswasam is releasing during the Pongal festival and this should help its collections in a big way. However, Viswasam will not be able to reach its full potential as it is clashing with Petta. As such, there is no question of it being able to beat Sarkar.
Viswasam To Beat Petta?
Viswasam is likely to collect around Rs 17 Crores at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1. While this barely more than half of what Sarkar had grossed, it is an impressive figure nonetheless. Moreover, Viswasam should have the upper hand over Petta.
Viswasam Mania Grips TN
The online bookings for Viswasam are already underway and the response is fabulous. Viswasam mania has gripped Tamil Nadu and the tickets are selling like hot cakes, In fact, it has made a clean sweep in several B and C centres. As such, Viswasam should be a personal best for Ajith.
100 Crore Club Calling?
The trade experts feel that if Viswasam gets a good response from the fans, it might facew no problem in collecting over Rs 100 Crore at the worldwide box office. If this happens, it will become a landmark film for Ajith.
About Viswasam
Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it features Ajith in a massy new avatar. It has been directed by Siruthai Siva and marks his fourth film with Ajith. The buzz is that it is going to have an emotional second half. Viswasam also has the 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead.