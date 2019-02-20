English
    Viswasam Can Be Watched Online From This Date Onwards; Thala Ajith Movie To Release In Amazon Prime!

    By Manu
    Viswasam, Thala Ajith's latest blockbuster movie continues to draw crowds to the theatres and the film has definitely satiated the taste and the demands of the audiences completely. The tremendous box office success that Viswasam has enjoyed reiterates that fact further.

    Importantly, Viswasam has been receiving repeated viewership as the audiences have fallen in love with this movie. Especially, family audiences have been showering praises on this film ever since its release. Now, there is big news for all Viswasam fans and it is regarding the online release of this movie.

    Viswasam Can Be Watched Online From This Date Onwards; Thala Ajith Movie To Release In Amazon Prime!

    Amazon Prime has bagged the digital online rights of the movie and reportedly, it has been confirmed that Viswasam's online release will happen in February itself. According to the reports, Viswasam will release in Amazon Prime on February 25, 2019. Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala has sent out a Tweet in connection with the same.

    Viswasam had released in the theatres on January 10, 2019, along with Rajinikanth's Petta, which was also the big Pongal release of the year. Both movies have set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Viswasam, directed by Siva, marked the fourth collaboration of Thala Ajith and the director. The movie also features Nayanthara, Anikha, Jagapathi Babu, Robo Sankar etc., in prominent roles.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
