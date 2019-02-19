English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Viswasam On Amazon Prime: Streaming Platform Teases Release Of Ajith’s Film, Angers Fans

    By
    |

    The Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam hit screens on January 11, 2019 amidst much fanfare and opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window despite clashing with Petta. Directed by Siva, the rural-entertainer featured 'Thala'in a massy avatar and served as strong proof of his abilities. In fact, it outperformed Petta and left countless Rajinikanth fans in a state of shock. Now, nearly a month after its release, Viswasam is set to have its digital premiere.

    Amazon Prime's Twitter handle sent out an epic tweet, confirming that Viswasam will be arriving on the platform in a few days.

    "Is it too early to shout "TRUST" in தமிழ்?" read the tweet.

    Viswasam

    As expected, the witty tweet sent fans into a state of frenzy. However, several fans criticised the move and said that Viswasam should not be released on Amazon Prime for at least another two weeks as it is still doing well at the box office.

    "Still, movie is running morethan 150 screen... So Release it on May 1st," wrote a Thala fan

    "obviously its too early..also we gonna shout Trust in Kannada & Telugu soon..we can wait for some more time," added another fan.

    Echoing similar views, another movie buff said that Viswasam should have its digital premiere only in March.

    " Yes can you please hold off until end of March? This will give runway for Telugu and Kannada version. But super excited to re-watch #Viswasam in Prime :)" added the movie buff.

    Here are a few more reactions.

    The general consensus seems to be that Viswasam should be released on a later date when its run officially comes to an end. It remains to be seen whether Amazon Prime responds to the feedback or not.

    Read more about: viswasam ajith
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 0:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue