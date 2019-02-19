Viswasam On Amazon Prime: Streaming Platform Teases Release Of Ajith’s Film, Angers Fans

The Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam hit screens on January 11, 2019 amidst much fanfare and opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window despite clashing with Petta. Directed by Siva, the rural-entertainer featured 'Thala'in a massy avatar and served as strong proof of his abilities. In fact, it outperformed Petta and left countless Rajinikanth fans in a state of shock. Now, nearly a month after its release, Viswasam is set to have its digital premiere.

Amazon Prime's Twitter handle sent out an epic tweet, confirming that Viswasam will be arriving on the platform in a few days.

"Is it too early to shout "TRUST" in தமிழ்?" read the tweet.

As expected, the witty tweet sent fans into a state of frenzy. However, several fans criticised the move and said that Viswasam should not be released on Amazon Prime for at least another two weeks as it is still doing well at the box office.

"Still, movie is running morethan 150 screen... So Release it on May 1st," wrote a Thala fan

"obviously its too early..also we gonna shout Trust in Kannada & Telugu soon..we can wait for some more time," added another fan.

Echoing similar views, another movie buff said that Viswasam should have its digital premiere only in March.

" Yes can you please hold off until end of March? This will give runway for Telugu and Kannada version. But super excited to re-watch #Viswasam in Prime :)" added the movie buff.

Here are a few more reactions.



We really appreciate your concern, but please hold your move, if you are aiming for #Viswasam.



A movie should explain successful itself on every field it telecast.



Am damn sure #Viswasam is rewriting history in box office.



Please hold — Vignesh Kumar (@vicky_axe) February 18, 2019

It's too early.

The movie is successfully running in TN and other places.

People are still excited about watching the movie in theaters!

So don't kill the excitement by releasing it online.

Probably after another month will be perfect! — Ajeeth (@Ajeetson) February 18, 2019

Yes it is too too early.......wait for another one month — Pugal :)) (@pughalarasu) February 18, 2019

The general consensus seems to be that Viswasam should be released on a later date when its run officially comes to an end. It remains to be seen whether Amazon Prime responds to the feedback or not.